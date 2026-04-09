Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Injured versus Capitals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlo (lower body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Carlo was ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman will be questionable to play Thursday versus the Islanders. If he can't go, look for Troy Stecher to draw back into the lineup.
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