The Maple Leafs announced Friday that Carlo underwent foot surgery Dec. 3 and will be sidelined indefinitely, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Carlo has been sidelined since mid-November due to a lower-body issue, and he suffered a setback in his recovery around early December. He was already slated to miss extended time following his absence, and it's now been revealed that he underwent a procedure on his foot that is expected to sideline him until approximately early January, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.