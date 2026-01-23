Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Slated to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlo (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Golden Knights, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Carlo appears to have avoided an injury after there was some concern he tweaked something as recently as Wednesday. The 29-year-old defenseman should be good for his usual top-four minutes in this contest.
