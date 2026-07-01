Maple Leafs' Brandon Duhaime: Inks three-year deal with Toronto

Duhaime signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Duhaime appeared in all 82 regular-season with the Capitals in the past two campaigns, most recently generating four goals, five assists, 159 hits, 78 PIM and 57 blocked shots while averaging 11:04 of ice time during the 2025-26 season. He's earned a multi-year deal with the Maple Leafs and will attempt to bounce back in 2026-27 after being held to single-digit points last year for the first time in his five NHL seasons.