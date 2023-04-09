Jarnkrok (undisclosed) didn't practice with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Jarnkrok missed Saturday's contest with an undisclosed injury and it appears he'll be questionable for Monday's matchup in Florida, as well. The 31-year-old winger has 19 goals and 37 points in 71 games in his first season with Toronto. Wayne Simmonds would likely remain in the lineup if Jarnkrok is unable to play.