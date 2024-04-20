Jarnkrok (hand) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Jarnkrok, who missed the final 17 games of the regular season with a hand injury, could return to the lineup Saturday in Game 1 against Boston. He notched 10 goals and 21 points in 52 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: In doubt for playoff opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Could return late in regular season•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lands on LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Will miss time•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets 300th career point•