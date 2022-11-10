Jarnkrok (illness) is back at practice Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Jarnkrok sat out practice Wednesday but was healthy enough to return to practice Thursday. He has three goals and four points in 14 games this season as a bottom-six forward.
