Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarnkrok (lower body) practiced Friday and is good to go Saturday in Philadelphia, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Jarnkrok was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday with the injury. The 34-year-old potted goals in each of the first three games of the season but he has not found the scoresheet in the last five games. There is no guarantee that Jarnkrok will return to the lineup Saturday, but if he does, he is likely to take the place of Steven Lorentz, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
