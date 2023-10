Jarnkrok (neck) hopes to play in at least one of Toronto's final two preseason games, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Jarnkrok said Monday that he suffered a neck injury early at training camp, but he feels much better now. The 32-year-old forward notched 20 goals and 39 points in 73 games last season. He is slated to occupy a middle-six role with the Maple Leafs this campaign.