Jarnkrok is considered week-to-week due to a hand injury, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports Friday.

Jarnkrok is just six games back from a previous hand injury that cost him 13 outings. In total, the winger is mired in a 15-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 6 against the Sharks during which he managed just two helpers and 20 shots. Without Jarnkrok in the lineup, Pontus Holmberg could be elevated to a first-line role, especially while Mitchell Marner (ankle) is also out.