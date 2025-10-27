Jarnkrok (lower body) isn't expected to play against Calgary on Tuesday, per Anna Dua of Sportsnet.

Jarnkrok is day-to-day and didn't participate in Monday's practice. He has contributed three goals, 10 shots on net, two blocked shots and three hits in eight appearances this season. If William Nylander (lower body) isn't available to play against Calgary, Sammy Blais could make his season debut in Tuesday's contest.