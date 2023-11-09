Jarnkrok delivered a secondary assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
This obviously wasn't the ideal outcome for Jarnkrok, but his fantasy stock is on the rise, as the versatile forward boasts a four-game point streak comprised of two goals and three assists. Jarnkrok is on pace for a career-high 50 points after he dropped a personal-best 20 goals and 39 points with the Leafs last season, marking his first campaign with the Original Six club.
