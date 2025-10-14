Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Extends season-opening goal streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarnkrok scored a goal Monday in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.
It extended his season-opening goal streak to three games. Jarnkrok buried a wrist shot from the right circle over Cam Talbot's blocker to tie the game 2-2 at 13:42 of the third period. He's making the most of limited ice time -- Jarnkrok saw a season-high 12:04 on Monday.
