Jarnkrok scored a goal Monday in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.

It extended his season-opening goal streak to three games. Jarnkrok buried a wrist shot from the right circle over Cam Talbot's blocker to tie the game 2-2 at 13:42 of the third period. He's making the most of limited ice time -- Jarnkrok saw a season-high 12:04 on Monday.