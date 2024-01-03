Jarnkrok scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Tyler Bertuzzi found Jarnkrok for the Maple Leafs' second goal in a span of 3:01 in the second period. The tally snapped a four-game drought for Jarnkrok. He's up to nine goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-13 rating through 35 appearances. The 32-year-old will likely continue to see middle-six usage as a solid complementary forward in a strong offense.