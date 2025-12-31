Jarnkrok scored a goal in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

Jarnkrok deflated any hope the Devils had of getting back in the game with his quick strike to push the score to 3-0 early in the third frame. He has been in and out of the lineup this season, and this goal won't be enough to see him solidify more playing time. But it was still a nice game for Jarnkrok, who missed three-quarters of last season with groin and sports hernia surgery. It was his first goal in 14 games.