Jarnkrok scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Jarnkrok tied the game 2-2 early in the second period when he deflected a pass from Alex Kerfoot over Caps' goalie Charlie Lindgren's right pad at the top of the goal crease. It was the speedster's first point as a Maple Leaf since he signed over the summer.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Intrigues coach with skill•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lands four-year deal with Toronto•
-
Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets first goal with Calgary•
-
Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides helper in loss•
-
Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Records assist•
-
Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides helper•