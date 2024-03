Jarnkrok (hand) picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Jarnkrok played 17:11 after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle. His shot deflected in off John Tavares, who was in front of the net. It was his 300th career point. Get him back in your lineup or scoop him off the wire. Jarnkrok is back on a scoring line and could surprise.