Calle Jarnkrok scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss against Anaheim.

Alexander Kerfoot deserves a lot of credit for a slick pass to Jarnkrok that set up the goal. Jarnkrok's marker came at 0:45 of the third period and put Toronto up 3-1. Unfortunately for the Leafs, that proved to be the team's high'water mark in the game. It was Jarnkrok's second goal and third point in 10 contests this season.