Jarnkrok (undisclosed) had a goal and an assist in Toronto's 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Jarnkrok missed the Maple Leafs' previous two contests due to the injury. With Toronto resting key players and dressing only 10 forwards Tuesday, Jarnkrok logged 20:39 of ice time (4:10 on the power play) in his return, which is up from his average of 14:19 going into the outing. Through 72 appearances this season, he has 20 markers and 39 points. This is the first time the 31-year-old has reached the 20-goal milestone.