Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Jarnkrok has produced 19 goals and 37 points in 71 contests this campaign. Toronto will rest Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews in the contest, so Jarnkrok could see some additional responsibilities following his two-game absence.
