Jarnkrok suffered a hand injury during morning skate Friday and is still being assessed, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok was practicing on the third line Friday, alongside Nick Robertson and Max Domi. If he does miss any time, Ryan Reaves could be a candidate to move into that spot in the lineup. Jarnkrok has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games -- but was pointless in his last nine contests.