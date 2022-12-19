Jarnkrok (groin) intends to be back in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe also said that the plan is for Jarnkrok to return provided the Leafs forward feels good Tuesday morning. Jarnkrok skated alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner during Monday's practice. He has been out since Nov. 30.

More News