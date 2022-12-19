Jarnkrok (groin) intends to be back in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Coach Sheldon Keefe also said that the plan is for Jarnkrok to return provided the Leafs forward feels good Tuesday morning. Jarnkrok skated alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner during Monday's practice. He has been out since Nov. 30.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lands on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Will miss time•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Sustains groin injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores in Sunday's win•