Jarnkrok started the first day of training camp skating on a line with Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting, reports The Athletic.

Jarnkrok won't start the season there, but he does intrigue coach Sheldon Keefe. And that may mean he gets a long look beside John Tavares and William Nylander. "I think he has the skill set to be able (there)," the Leafs coach said, "whether it's (with) Auston or John (Tavares). He has the ability to do that. He can play anywhere in our lineup." Monitor this situation closely, as a second-line gig alongside high-end scorers would rapidly inflate Jarnkrok's fantasy value.