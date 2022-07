Jarnkrok signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Jarnkrok drew into 66 games split between the Kraken and the Flames last season, picking up 12 goals, 30 points and 101 shots while averaging 16:02 of ice time per contest. The 30-year-old forward may have to settle for a reduced role with a Toronto team with a ton of talent up front, and his offensive production may dip as a result in 2022-23.