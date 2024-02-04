Jarnkrok (hand) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Jarnkrok is considered week-to-week after breaking a knuckle just before the All-Star break. He'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points through 46 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Week-to-week•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Injured at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Finds twine in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Two points against Blueshirts•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Extends point streak despite loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets two goals Monday•