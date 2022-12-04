Jarnkrok (groin) was moved to injured reserve Sunday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

In a corresponding move, the Leafs brought up Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from AHL Toronto. Jarnkrok, who sustained a groin injury Wednesday against San Jose, was expected to be out for at least two weeks. He has generated five goals, nine points, 36 shots on net and 18 hits in 25 games this year.