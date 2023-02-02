Jarnkrok scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Jarnkrok has racked up four goals and four assists over his last 12 appearances. The 31-year-old got the Maple Leafs within a goal in the third period Wednesday, but Boston's Pavel Zacha quickly scored twice in response to lift the Bruins to the win. Jarnkrok has 12 tallies, 25 points, 66 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances this season.