Jarnkrok was in the lineup for the fifth time in six games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Jarnkrok has been in a part-time role this season, and he's done little with it. This was his 12th straight game without a point, and he's added just nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-3 rating in that span. The 34-year-old has been limited to bottom-six duties when he plays. Jarnkrok has just seven points with 37 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season, so fantasy managers can do better for forward depth.