Jarnkrok was scratched for the fourth time in seven games in December when he sat out Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jarnkrok's three-game goal streak to begin the year is distant memory now -- he's scored just once since then. The 34-year-old forward has four goals, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances. Fantasy managers won't need to roster him as long as he's stuck in a part-time role, and likely beyond that as well, as he probably won't see more than fourth-line usage.