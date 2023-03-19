Jarnkrok scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.
Man, this guy likes playing on a line with Auston Matthews, but then again, who wouldn't? Jarnkrok is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (three goals, three assists). He's a worthy waiver addition as long as he's glued to AM34.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Three points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides three points vs. Flyers•