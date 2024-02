Jarnkrok, who's on long-term injured reserve with a broken knuckle on his left hand, may be cleared to begin practicing fully sometime next week, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok will miss at least a few more contests with his hand injury, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. The 32-year-old vet has notched 10 goals and 19 points through 46 games this season.