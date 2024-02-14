Jarnkrok (hand) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Jarnkrok will now be out at least through the next five games to meet the minimum requirements for LTIR. He is eligible to return Feb. 24 versus the Avalanche. Jarnkrok was initially considered week-to-week after sustaining a broken knuckle on his left hand during practice Jan. 26.
