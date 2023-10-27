Jarnkrok logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Jarnkrok received a first-line assignment Thursday, and he was able to make good on head coach Sheldon Keefe's faith. Jarnkrok combined with linemates Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner on the Maple Leafs' second goal, which stood as the game-winner. While his offense has been spotty so far -- three points over seven contests -- Jarnkrok is a player that can play all over the lineup as necessary. He's added 10 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.