Jarnkrok scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Jarnkrok had been scratched for the previous two games. He checked back into the lineup for Nicholas Robertson (lower body), who is day-to-day after getting hurt versus the Avalanche on Monday. The goal was Jarnkrok's second in his last six outings, and he's up to six tallies, 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances. The 34-year-old forward has mostly played in a bottom-six role when he gets into the lineup.