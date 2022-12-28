Jarnkrok scored a goal and two assists on two shots, fueling the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday.

The first star of Tuesday's contest, Jarnkrok was sensational, being the only player in the game with multiple points. Since returning from injury, Jarnkrok has scored a point in every game, posting five points over three games. With the former Predator playing so well and the Maple Leafs' injury situation only becoming worse, Jarnkrok could continue to play in the top-six forward core for the time being.