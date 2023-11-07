Jarnkrok scored twice in Toronto's 6-5 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Jarnkrok found the back of the net early in the third period to tie the contest at 4-4 before supplying the overtime winner, which completed Toronto's comeback from a 4-1 deficit. He's up to three goals this season, and all of them have been critical -- his other marker was the game-winner in a 7-4 victory over Minnesota on Oct. 14. Jarnkrok also has four assists, 10 hits and 20 shots in 12 outings this season. He might not be a great fantasy option this campaign -- the 32-year-old has never recorded more than 39 points in a single season -- but he is on a three-game scoring streak, so Jarnkrok has short-term value while he's hot.