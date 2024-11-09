Jarnkrok (lower body) has no timeline for a return to the lineup, per Mark Masters of TSN on Saturday.

Jarnkrok remains on long-term injured reserve and isn't close to being available. He has participated in some morning skates but hasn't played since the preseason. Jarnkrok produced 10 goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net and 55 hits in 52 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a bottom-six role in the lineup.