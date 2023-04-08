Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus Montreal, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Jarnkrok was ruled out of action by coach Sheldon Keefe who stated that the winger is day-to-day. Jarnkrok has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Questionable Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Loving life with Auston Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in loss•