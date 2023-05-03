Jarnkrok notched an assist in Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Jarnkrok remains stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he has managed a meager five shots on goal. In total, the veteran center has tallied just three points, six shots and nine hits in the postseason while averaging 15:05 of ice time. Despite the lack of production, Jarnkork continues to see opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit, logging 1:16 of ice time per game in the playoffs with the man advantage.