Jarnkrok (neck) will return to the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Jarnkrok was injured early in training camp and will make his preseason debut on the third line with Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies. Jarnkrok had a good season in 2022-23 with the Maple Leafs, finding the back of the net 20 times and picking up 19 assists. He should be a middle-six forward this season.
