Jarnkrok (broken knuckle) returned to practice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Jarnkrok has missed the last 13 games. He was hurt Jan. 24 versus Winnipeg and could return to action as early as Saturday against the Rangers. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season. He could see fourth line duty upon his return, possibly replacing Ryan Reaves in the lineup.