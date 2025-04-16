Jarnkrok notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
Jarnkrok snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on Steven Lorentz's opening goal in the second period. Jarnkrok is now at six points, nine shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. While he's playing consistently, his fourth-line usage is not friendly for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides helper in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Chips in assist Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Removed from LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Nearing return•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Still two weeks out•