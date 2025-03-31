Jarnkrok notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Jarnkrok has chipped in a goal and four assists over his last nine outings while filling a bottom-six role. He's not in the lineup every game, but he's playing a majority of the time, most recently at the expense of Nicholas Robertson for the last two contests. Jarnkrok is at five points, six shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances this season.