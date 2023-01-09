Jarnkrok scored a goal and registered two assists in a 6-2 win against the Flyers on Sunday.
Jarnkrok opened the scoring with his goal at 9:51 of the first period. The 31-year-old is up to nine markers and 20 points in 34 contests this season. Since returning from a groin injury Dec. 20, he's recorded four goals and 11 points in nine games.
