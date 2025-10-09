Jarnkrok scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Jarnkrok has already matched his goal total from 2024-25, though last year was an injury-riddled campaign for the Swede. He's been a proven middle-six forward in the past, but he won't be asked to do that much early in 2025-26, as he opened the season on the fourth line. For now, Jarnkrok will look to stay healthy and play well enough to keep top prospect Easton Cowan in the press box.