Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Puts away goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarnkrok scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Jarnkrok has already matched his goal total from 2024-25, though last year was an injury-riddled campaign for the Swede. He's been a proven middle-six forward in the past, but he won't be asked to do that much early in 2025-26, as he opened the season on the fourth line. For now, Jarnkrok will look to stay healthy and play well enough to keep top prospect Easton Cowan in the press box.
