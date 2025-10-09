default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jarnkrok scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Jarnkrok has already matched his goal total from 2024-25, though last year was an injury-riddled campaign for the Swede. He's been a proven middle-six forward in the past, but he won't be asked to do that much early in 2025-26, as he opened the season on the fourth line. For now, Jarnkrok will look to stay healthy and play well enough to keep top prospect Easton Cowan in the press box.

More News