Jarnkrok is dealing with a minor injury according to coach Sheldon Keefe and is questionable versus Montreal on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Jarnkrok has only one goal in his last six games, playing alongside Auston Matthews on the top line. Jarnkrok has 19 goals and 37 points in 71 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Not playing Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Loving life with Auston Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in loss•