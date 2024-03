Jarnkrok (hand) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Following a 13-game absence, Jarnkrok is projected to play on the third line and could see time on the second power-play unit in Saturday's contest. He has accounted for 10 goals, 19 points and 85 shots on net through 46 appearances this season. Jarnkrok is expected to replace Nick Robertson in the lineup.