Jarnkrok (groin) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

After having groin and sports hernia surgery in November, Jarnkrok will presumably make his season debut against San Jose on Monday following a 60-game absence. He accounted for 10 goals and 21 points across 52 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Jarnkrok will probably replace Ryan Reaves in Monday's lineup.