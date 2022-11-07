Jarnkrok scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Jarnkrok has been more of an occasional contributor on offense so far this season, though he's now scored in two of the last four games. His second-period tally tied the game at 1-1, and the Maple Leafs' top six took care of the rest in the third. Jarnkrok has three goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 10 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 contests, mainly playing in a third-line role.
