Jarnkrok tallied a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Jarnkrok gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead in the second period, beating Craig Anderson with a wrist shot off a rush. It's Jarnkrok's third goal in five games, as he's starting to find some offensive consistency after going nine games without a tally. The veteran forward is up to 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) through 59 games while playing a bottom-six role in Toronto.